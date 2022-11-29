Not Available

This video is an approximation to represent in a poetic way, how I feel inside during this period of estrangement and shelter, in which we’ve had to resort more frequently to social networks and to digital media in general to have contact with nuestrxs queridxs and the world. This hyper connectivity has caused an increase in the content of information we receive and has personally kept me more time in front of a screen. In the video I use material from my Instagram feed and turn to the body to simulate the interaction I have with a mobile device during the day, recreating positions in which I find myself consuming information without a break.