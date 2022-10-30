Not Available

No Night Is Too Long

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studios Victoria Inc.

Young Tim Cornish's life has begun with great promise. Blessed with extraordinary good looks, Tim enjoyed much attention and cared little of broken hearts. At University he was a favored student in a prestigious creative writing course, but a chance meeting, a stolen kiss and a sudden flare of passion sets Tim on a journey of betrayal, heartbreak and murder. In a flashback, he tells his story of cruelty, love and a soul-destroying guilt that offers little chance for redemption.

Cast

Marc WarrenDr Ivo Steadman
Mikela J. MikaelIsabel Winwood
Beverley BreuerConnie Dorral
Emily HolmesEmily
Rob BrunerNathan Hayward
Salvatore AntonioThierry Massin

