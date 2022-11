Not Available

We enter a living painting: actors demonstrating to the cries of “They don’t represent us!”, the rallying slogan of the anti-austerity movement in the Puerta del Sol square, who in 2011 shared their desire to create an original space of direct democracy. Like Irene Muñoz Martín. In this personal essay, she returns to this experience that has not yet found its “expression”: a canonical image that she attempts to capture, in vain.