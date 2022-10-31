No One But Us

Not Available

Andrei, a new immigrant from the former Soviet Union, discovers that in order to save his sick father's life he must find a large sum of money that is well beyond his means. At the same time, Andrei and his two good friends, Zura and Marat, also living alone in the country, try to achieve their dream to be heard and understood via the rap music. Andrei decides to get the money for the medicine his father so desperately needs at all costs. This is a story about the solitude of the new immigrants and their endless struggle to survive, to be accepted and to be a part of Israeli society.