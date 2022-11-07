No One Cries Forever

Not Available

Drama, Crime Dramas, Crime Thrillers, Action Thrillers - In this film set in South Africa, young Suzy (Zoli Marki) is forced into prostitution and made to work for an obsessively protective madam. Suzy eventually escapes her captors and gets a fresh start with veterinarian Steve (Howard Carpendale), but her new life takes a terrible turn when her former boss finds her. Traumatized by the encounter, Suzy flees and Steve jumps into action. Elke Sommer -- in a memorable turn -- and James Ryan also star.