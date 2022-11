Not Available

No desire is forbidden in this twisted suspense-comedy about a group of sexually ambivalent 20-somethings living in the Hollywood Hills. Kevin (Smith Forté) shares space with a male stripper, a girl who dreams of becoming a rock star and an orphaned teenager -- and none of them pay any rent. But after another renter falls to his death in a drunken stupor, Kevin's landlady -- who also happens to be his mother -- threatens to evict him.