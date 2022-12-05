No Pain, No Gain

Not Available

The story of a bodybuilder who longs to be respected for his mind. Mike Zorillo, a small town Ohio champion bodybuilder with a genius IQ, journeys to the Mecca of bodybuilding, Los Angeles, determined to beat his nemesis, Jake Steel, with natural science instead of steroids. Far from home, he's confronted by a gym culture of freaks, juicers and Hollywood wannabes. As he pursues his dream, he's also persecuted by the world's largest sports nutrition company, an entity that's hell-bent on destroying him. Against all odds, the honest and driven bodybuilder resolves to win the prestigious "Mr. West Coast" competition as a way to prove himself and his ideas to the world.