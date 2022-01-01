Not Available

Directed by RD Alba, this gay short starts with a young boy running away from the law. He ends up in the back alley, only to bump into another trouble, a leather jacket daddy, who hates faggot. Conversation between them reveals that the boy runs away because he bashes a man whom he thought was trying to blow him when he was taking a leak. No Particular Night in Fun City is a short film based on an Off-Broadway show. The gay themed short film starring Tommy Davis and Paul Vinson was added to YouTube on April 8, 2008. The short film was directed by RD Alba and written by David Michael Taylor.