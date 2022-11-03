Not Available

The documentary "No País das Amazonas" begins showing the Indians of Amazonas. Then, it presents the economical activities showing each step in the production line of the incipient local industries, inclusive with the exit of workers from a factory in the end of the working period. The documentary shows also the boats on the river; the fishing of manatee ("peixe-boi") and preparation of the flesh with salt; the rubber trees, the extraction and each step of the preparation until the rubber mattress is ready to be exported; the Brazilian chestnuts, "guarana" and smoke and the insects.