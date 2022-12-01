No Place Like Home: Redux

Not Available

Perry Henzell's feature NO PLACE LIKE HOME went unseen as the negative was thought lost for over 25 years. Found and restored, this 2019 release is a true cinema event. A beautiful film about a woman escaping her comfort zone, finding beauty, and rediscovering herself in an unfamiliar place can now be seen - with an incredible soundtrack handpicked by Henzell. It features songs performed by Bob Marley, Etta James, Carly Simon, Toots and The Maytals, Marcia Griffiths, Desmond Dekker and The Aces, The Sensations, The Three Degree, Ernest Ranglin, The Heptones, Nasio Fontaine, Lobo, Lord Messam and His Calypsonians, and a song recorded by P.J. Soles.