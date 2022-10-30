Not Available

No Pressure is a controversial 2010 short film produced by the global warming mitigation campaign 10:10. Intended for cinema and television advertisements, No Pressure is composed of scenes in which a variety of people in every-day situations are graphically blown to pieces for failing to be sufficiently enthusiastic about the 10:10 campaign to reduce CO2 emissions. The film's makers said that they viewed No Pressure as "a funny and satirical tongue-in-cheek little film in the over-the-top style of Monty Python or South Park".