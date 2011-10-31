2011

Suddenly Jennifer is torn from her comfortable and non-assuming life. While planning to move, Jennifer and her husband will experience anything but an ordinary day! It all begins with a strange visit from her soon to be ex-neighbor, the postman who mentions an urgent need. Later when Jennifer comes home from grocery, she discovers an elderly neighbor, who is her son's babysitter, has disappeared. She also receives a terrifying and disturbing letter which contains a macabre death poem, plus some compromising sex photos of her husband and the missing babysitter! To get over the initial shock, she decides to take a bath, and promptly falls asleep in the bathtub. When she awakes, she finds herself on the floor of her apartment covered in blood and body parts! Center to this surreal and horrific scene is a mysterious masked man who promises to lead Jennifer on the right path toward the sacred white light . The story continues as a tale of physical and mental torture!