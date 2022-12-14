Not Available

No Responders Left Behind is a feature documentary following 9/11 responder & activist John Feal who, along with comedian Jon Stewart and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, fought the U.S. Congress to ensure that thousands of terminally ill 9/11 First Responders got the health care they deserved. But when Ray is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to those Ground Zero toxins, John finds himself in the fight of his life to guarantee that the legacy of all 9/11 Responders like Ray, is kept alive forever.