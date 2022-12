Not Available

This is Emil’s story, the man who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and his best friend, Titi. The plot unfolds in a remote hamlet, a place looking like a slice of heaven. However, the story begins at the 40-day memorial service for Smaranda, the late wife of Emil. Days pass by, and Emil realizes that Titi looks like his days are numbered. He wants to brighten him up, but nothing helps. That’s because 40 days after her death, Smaranda moves into Titi’s house and starts haunting him.