No Retreat from Destiny: The Battle That Rescued Washington

Tells the story of the Confederacy's last great invasion of the north, in July 1864, and the subsequent attack on Washington, D.C. that almost brought the northern war effort to its knees. Follows the campaign from Richmond to Petersburg, then to battles at Lynchburg and General Jubal Early's fight down the Shenandoah Valley - defeating two Union Armies in the process. The Confederates crossing the Potomac River into Maryland, and the ransoming of Frederick and Hagerstown; The pivotal Battle of Monocacy (July 9, 1864), and the desperate defense by Union General Lew Wallace. Finally, the Confederates reaching the gates of Washington, and missing their chance to capture the Union Capitol by minutes. Tells the story of the battle and the campaign through the eyes of the men who fought and died on the farms of Western Maryland. —LionHeart FilmWorks