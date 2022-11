Not Available

Noreturn examines Gonzalez-Foerster's own 2008 Turbine Hall installation TH.2058, which imagined the gigantic space fifty years in the future as a dystopian nightmare of steel bunk beds under the watchful gaze of Louise Bourgeois' Spider, an H. R. Giger-like touch. In the video, she unleashes a group of schoolchildren on the installation and watch as they move from playfulness to a recognition of the installation's menace, finally huddling under a Henry Moore sculpture. - TIFF