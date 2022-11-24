No Scary Bi

Not Available

In Istanbul's Hasanpaşa, Seko makes plans for a vacation with his friends, who are in pursuit of hitting the volley, and the young man of the townspeople. Their financially comfortable friends give Serkan a lucrative amount of money for the costs. However, Seko loses money by playing craps on the gambling mafia, which he owes instead of doing the organization. The young man who thinks for the holiday plan makes a new plan by remembering his late grandfather's saying "Most precious treasure". The group goes to Edirne Uzunköprü with the new plan of Seko for the holiday. The jumping youngsters of Istanbul will be thrown into an adventurous and funny adventure with the cheerful and sincere people of Trakya ...