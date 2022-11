Not Available

Chapter 14 of the series 18 decades of life in Mexico in the twentieth century. Images of the cultural, social and political life in Mexico from 1965 to 1969. Around the events that marked the last years of the sixties: Mexico hosts the Olympics, public universities living in crisis due to its rapid growth without adequate resources and the student movement arises. It is a time of great social differences that are opposed to the official image of prosperous and modern country.