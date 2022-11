Not Available

“When you play Warri with God, you get no seed.” Antiguan Proverb. Grace Valentine is a woman struggling to keep her personal and professional life from crumbling while her colleagues conspire against her. Set on the fictional island of St. Mark, No Seed explores the behind-the-scenes nuances of Caribbean politics. The film also highlights cultural mores, including the game of Warri, which is used metaphorically to underscore the faith of its characters.