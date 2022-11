No Sign of the Wind

Not Available

Student film directed by Greg Bakker, lensed by Gray Kotze, and produced by Mark Brown, centred around familial and local tensions in South Africa. Awards and nominations include Official Selection Shnit International Film Festival (Winner of the 'Made in SA' category), Official Selection Jozi Film Festival (Winner of the 'Best Student Film' category), Official Selection Durban International Film Festival (nominated), and Official Selection Kleinkaap Short Film Festival (nominated)