Taryn Melwood was abused as a teen by Sheriff John Stone, her foster father. Now a young adult, Taryn is trying to pull her life together when the sexually-obsessed Stone stalks and kills her. In the three days between her death and a ghostly eternal after-life, her spirit bonds with the clairvoyant Flynn when he contacts her. Taryn and Flynn must race the clock to expose Stone as the abuser and murderer so she can have a peaceful afterlife.