No Smoking

Goofy (again playing George Geef) is a nicotine addict to the extreme. He smokes while doing income tax, before going to bed, after waking up in the morning, and at work. Finally, he decides to quit. He soon learns it's not as easy as that and everywhere he looks, he is tempted to start again until he finally cracks. He runs everywhere yelling, "Smoke! Smoke! Smoke!" but with no luck. Finally, he asks a man for a cigar and the man gladly gives him one...an exploding cigar which finally has Goofy vowing, "I quit!".