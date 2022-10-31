No soy una estrella del rock

Not Available

The Canadian prodigy Bournaki Marika has a talent for playing the piano. Family pressure exerted their parents, frustrated artists, reveals the complexity of family relationships when an overload starts aspirations and career from childhood. The documentary offers a look into the world of classical music we discover how talent, sacrifice, passion and luck that Marika combine to become a brilliant concert. Marika seeks his true identity and his relationship with music to reach the conclusion that there is a rock star