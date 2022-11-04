Not Available

No te engañes corazón (released in English as Don't Fool Yourself Dear) is the first full-feature film of Cantinflas after becoming a star of the carpa circuit (folk theater). It was also one of the earliest films of Sara García and Carlos Orellana and the first where they share the screen. Don Boni (Orellana) is diagnosed with a deadly disease and decides to spend his last days doing good deeds. He leaves his wife and decides to help people. He then gets drunk and wakes up with a winning lottery ticket and realizes that the doctor who diagnosed him has been sent to prison for fraud.