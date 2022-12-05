Not Available

In a darkened former gymnasium in TENT, dancers inspired by hiphop, dancehall, modern dance and drag performance respond to the new film by Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz, which unspools as a reflection on the mirrored black dance floor. The dancers – the same ones who appear in the film – incorporate the images seamlessly into their choreography, allowing the filmic and the physical space to reflect and reinforce one another. Although their dance styles differ amongst themselves, they are able to suddenly connect through their movements and muscle memory. In this way, Boudry and Lorenz lead us to doubt what we are seeing: are the dancers in the film projection moving in slow motion, or have the images been digitally doctored?