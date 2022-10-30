1958

No Time For Sergeants

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 4th, 1958

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Georgia farm boy Will Stockdale is about to bust with pride. He’s been drafted. Will’s ready. But is Uncle Sam ready for Will? In No Time for Sergeants, Andy Griffith is certifiably funny in the role that clinched his stardom. Wearing a friendly, wide grin, he ambles into the U.S. Air Force – and lots of folks’ll never be the same.

Cast

Nick AdamsPvt. Ben Whitledge
Myron McCormickSgt. Orville C. King
Murray HamiltonIrving S. Blanchard
Howard SmithMaj. Gen. Eugene Bush
Will HutchinsLt. George Bridges
Gabrielle ScollayMaj. Gen. Vernon Pollard

