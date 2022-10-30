Georgia farm boy Will Stockdale is about to bust with pride. He’s been drafted. Will’s ready. But is Uncle Sam ready for Will? In No Time for Sergeants, Andy Griffith is certifiably funny in the role that clinched his stardom. Wearing a friendly, wide grin, he ambles into the U.S. Air Force – and lots of folks’ll never be the same.
|Nick Adams
|Pvt. Ben Whitledge
|Myron McCormick
|Sgt. Orville C. King
|Murray Hamilton
|Irving S. Blanchard
|Howard Smith
|Maj. Gen. Eugene Bush
|Will Hutchins
|Lt. George Bridges
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Maj. Gen. Vernon Pollard
View Full Cast >