No Time For Tears

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Associated British Picture Corporation

No Time for Tears is a moving, sympathetic portrayal of the challenges faced by all those who enter this most demanding yet rewarding of professions – from routine operations to more serious conditions, from anxious, sometimes hostile parents to workplace romance. The lives of the staff and patients of Mayfield Children's Hospital are inextricably woven together with the laughter, tears and devotion that lie behind the work of restoring children to health and happiness.

Cast

Anna NeagleMatron Eleanor Hammond
George BakerDr. Nigel Barnes
Sylvia SymsNurse Margaret Collier
Anthony QuayleDr. Graham Seagrave
Flora RobsonSister Birch
Daphne AndersonDr. Marian Cornish

Images