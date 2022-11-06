No Time for Tears is a moving, sympathetic portrayal of the challenges faced by all those who enter this most demanding yet rewarding of professions – from routine operations to more serious conditions, from anxious, sometimes hostile parents to workplace romance. The lives of the staff and patients of Mayfield Children's Hospital are inextricably woven together with the laughter, tears and devotion that lie behind the work of restoring children to health and happiness.
|Anna Neagle
|Matron Eleanor Hammond
|George Baker
|Dr. Nigel Barnes
|Sylvia Syms
|Nurse Margaret Collier
|Anthony Quayle
|Dr. Graham Seagrave
|Flora Robson
|Sister Birch
|Daphne Anderson
|Dr. Marian Cornish
