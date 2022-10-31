No turning back

Not Available

Mau and Chespi, two lifelong friends, find themselves at a critical moment in their lives. Both are on the verge of their 30th birthday, and both empty-handed. An unexpected event gives them the opportunity they have always been waiting for, to have "everything" overnight. Mau and Chespi embark on a journey that has no map - and no return. In less than twenty-four hours they find eight-hundred thousand dollars and gain the power to access the impossible. However, not everything is destined to fall their way, and their prize turns out to be nothing but payment for a shipment that never arrives.