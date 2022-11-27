No Visitors

Not Available

Lewis Cutterman is a well respected brain surgeon and happily married with two beautiful children who run the family business. They are model citizens within the community. A simple visit to their home by a solicitor is greeted by an invitation to dinner; except dinner takes a macabre turn when the solicitor finds himself drugged by the family. Waking up, the solicitor soon discovers they will be slowly eaten piece by piece and that the kid's family business is to farm out their internal organs to needy patients.