No Voice Over is a story of communication and affection, focusing on the close ties between three women artists as they correspond via audio and video tape as they travel to Italy, Brazil, and Texas. All three have an off screen working relationship with a producer called Dix-Ten. The tape details a series of visions or second-sight experiences that one woman has about the other. These events are disturbing and seem to contain some ominous portent, which remains unclear until the end of the tape, when it is revealed that the visions are in fact premonitions of one of the woman's death.