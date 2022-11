Not Available

Chunmei, away from home, she boards a taxi in the city. She goes to see the sea, to the hair salon for a youthful haircut, and is invited to dinner with her taxi driver. They go to karaoke and drink wine. The taxi driver finds Chunmei's behavior bizarre, but he knows she is a dissatisfied woman, and he begins to feel pity for her. When dawn comes, looking out the window, searching in the busy crowded city, can they find their way back home again?