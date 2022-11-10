1987

No Way Out

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 1987

Studio

Orion Pictures

Navy Lt. Tom Farrell meets a young woman, Susan Atwell , and they share a passionate fling. Farrell then finds out that his superior, Defense Secretary David Brice, is also romantically involved with Atwell. When the young woman turns up dead, Farrell is put in charge of the murder investigation. He begins to uncover shocking clues about the case, but when details of his encounter with Susan surface, he becomes a suspect as well.

Cast

Kevin CostnerLt. Cmdr. Tom Farrell
Gene HackmanDefense Secretary David Brice
Sean YoungSusan Atwell
Will PattonScott Pritchard
Howard DuffSenator William 'Billy' Duvall
George DzundzaSam Hesselman

