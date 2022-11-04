Not Available

No Wedding Bells

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Larry arrives at his girlfriend's house to ask her father for her hand in marriage. Her father, who is in the middle of winning a chess game for the first time in 20 years, immediately throws Larry out the window. Meanwhile, the girl is kidnapped by a Chinese servant, who is secretly the henchman of a gangster who has developed a sleeping potion he wants to try out on an unsuspecting woman. Larry finds out, and he sets out to rescue his girlfriend and try not to get thrown out of a window by her father again.

Cast

Larry SemonLarry
Oliver HardyThe Girl's Father

