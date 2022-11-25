Not Available

A first visit to South Africa seems to invite observation of the extremes or of folklore in society, but Tan Chui Mui initially chose a very different road. She intended to make a short science fiction film and not to focus on the occasionally grim reality of today's South Africa. With the help of local film makers, she set off in Durban looking for suitable locations and four actors who wanted to work on her film (preferably for free). With the locations, she also found her story. She used the futuristic architecture of the football stadium being built - designed by the German bureau GMP Architects - not only as background for her film No Woman Born, but she also turned the anonymous labourers into characters in her film. Tan discovered the talents of the Zulu actor and singer Muzi Mhlanga, who developed during the shooting into a very special man of the future.