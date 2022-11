Not Available

Lao Rongmin Zhao Xueping (played by Jin Shijie) and high school night school student A Hong (played by Zhang Ruijia) both vist Taipei and spent a strange day. These two people, from time to time lives intersect, until the sun sets, they finally meet in the corner of the city, stirring up the spark of suspense, and then more than half a century of hidden beautiful love.