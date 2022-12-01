No.53 White Mansion

Not Available

Every evening, those within the White Mansion begin to hear a women crying and the sound of walking in high heels. A pair of weird red dancing shoes keeps reappearing in odd places... The servants flee out of fear and only the new mistress Yan Yu, the housekeeper Bai Fu, the maid Song E, and the driver Qian Qi remain. A young man named Jiang Muyun is recruited to come to the White Mansion. In this gloomy place, what kind of thoughts do the five people hold? Where does the crying come from? Who is the ghost?