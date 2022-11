1981

Amid the political turmoil of 1950s Israel, a teenage girl named Noa (Dalia Shimko) is caught between her desire to go to college to express her individuality and her parents' wish to send her to a kibbutz -- a type of rural Jewish community based on the idea of communal property. Noa's middle-class upbringing and the options it affords her are catalysts for tension during a time of smoldering unrest.