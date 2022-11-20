Noah and the Ark: A Story about Being Thankful

Not Available

The most beloved stories in Scripture are brought to life in this interactive I Can Read the Bible! series with a DVD learning program created just for children. As each story is read, the words are highlighted so a child can easily follow along. The DVD brings the story alive through narration and animation, and an interactive learning center features a music video, dictionary, Bible quotes, and games. After the ark was built, God told Noah to bring two of every kind of animal into the ark to save them. Noah and the Ark teaches young children about the importance of being thankful. Ages 3-8.