Noah's Magic Ark

1994

Family / Adventure - Children and parents alike will love this captivating and charming version of the story of Noah's ark and the great flood, uniquely told from the animals' point of view. Vincent, a friendly young koala, tells others about his portentous dream that a dangerous flood is coming. When they only laugh at him in response, we see that in the animal kingdom there is much of the same cruelty and thoughtlessness that plagues humankind. But when Vincent finds Noah building his ark, he discovers new proof that his dream may come true!