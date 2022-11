Not Available

A stunning look at the world's most pressing problems through the eyes of Nobel Laureates. Filmed across the U.S., and in France, England, India and Africa, Nobelity follows award-winning journalist Turk Pipkin's personal journey to find enlightening answers about the kind of world our children and grandchildren will know. Nobelity combines the insights of nine distinguished Nobelists with a first-person view of world problems and the children who are most challenged by them.