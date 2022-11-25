Not Available

Menno de Nooijer had previously collaborated on Paul's films, but this one marks the launch of a directors' team that lasts until today. Two man stick their heads through a decor, photographs revolve around their heads. Unfettered reflection on their own work, the basic assumption being a quote from 18th-century writer Horace Walpole, which also appears in other titles of their films: 'Nobody had informed me that at one view - I should see a palace, a town, a fortified city, - temples on high places […]'. In 1989, this film was granted the jury award at the Holland Animation Film Festival. (filmcommission.nl)