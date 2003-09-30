An aspiring filmmaker learns that success in Hollywood doesn't come as easy as she suspected as she attempts to discover the formula to success. When the guidance of her helpful has-been uncle fails to pave the way, Sarah Wilder must seek the advice of such Hollywood heavies as Mike Meyers, Ben Stiller, and Fred Willard -- only to discover that the old adage is true and Nobody Knows Anything about how to succeed in the cutthroat world of Los Angeles.
|Alanna Ubach
|Sarah
|Michael Lerner
|Mike Myers
|Janeane Garofalo
|Kristen Johnston
|Margaret Cho
