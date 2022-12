Not Available

Follows indignant and eccentric 67-year-old Valerie Sassyfras as she attempts to follow her popstar dreams. More than just a New Orleans-based entertainer, Sassyfras opens up to the camera as both a performer and a daughter, sister, and widow, with her iconic song "Girls Night Out" as the soundtrack to her own life. Her professional journey and unresolved familial ties intertwine in a lively and vulnerable portrait of being utterly oneself.