Nobody, nobody but...Juan tells the story of a U.S.-based senior citizen named Juan (Dolphy) who lives in a senior citizens' home run by his son (Eric Quizon) and daughter-in-law (G. Toengi). Juan's favorite pastime is watching Wowowee on The Filipino Channel, though he does not watch the show just for entertainment's sake. Aside from wanting to connect with the Philippines that he dearly misses, Juan is lonesome for his first love Aida, with whom he lost touch during the Japanese occupation of Manila. Wowowee is Juan's way of coping with homesickness and reliving the past.