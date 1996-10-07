1996

Nobody's Business

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 1996

Studio

Independent Television Service (ITVS)

Director Alan Berliner takes on his reclusive father as the reluctant subject of this affecting and graceful study of family history and memory. Ultimately this complex portrait is a meeting of the minds -- where the past meets the present, where generations collide and where the boundaries of family life are stretched, torn and surprisingly, at times, also healed. Berliner has transformed a story of a troubled man who has sealed himself off from life's pain into a work of universal resonance.

Cast

Oscar BerlinerHimself
Alan BerlinerHimself

