Nobody's Rose

Manuela is a young photographer and artist who lives confined in her dark past. Daniel is a French writer who spends his days between the novels he writes, and returns to the small town to meet Manuela, with whom he shared an sinister experience long ago. By knowing the distant, hostile and self-destructive world of Manuela, the writer is deeply mesmerized by the dark side of his partner and try to explore its limits. They build a relationship of light and shadow, profoundly marked by the common past and the universe of Manuela. While Manuela remains trapped and tries to overcome her present, Daniel will find a way of life to the extreme and will end facing a tough test.