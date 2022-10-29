Nobody Told Us Anything

Not Available

Between 1952 and 1967, in the largest Tri-Service operation since the D-Day landings, over 20,000 servicemen participated in British Nuclear Weapons Tests. The development of these superweapons bought our place at the world superpower table. The cost in human terms has never been fully calculated nor appreciated, in the blinding light of the bombs a shadow was cast across the lives of so many people. This documentary tells that story in archive footage and candid interviews with the survivors and their children. Its release is being supported with a collection of art from the ‘Shadow of the Bomb’ exhibition. Inspired by experiences and stories of veterans and their children this thought provoking art sets the scene for the open honest revelations in the film.