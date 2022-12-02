Nobody's Died Laughing

Not Available

A theatrical-action-documentary film, celebrating the life and work of South African activist and artist Pieter-Dirk Uys. The film takes the audience on a journey from around South Africa to Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Geneva to highlight the importance of standing up for what you believe in with the power of laughter. Witness the ups and downs of Pieter-Dirk Uys’ personal and professional life through his performances, archive footage and interviews with countless celebrities.