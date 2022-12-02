Not Available

Nobody's Died Laughing

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A theatrical-action-documentary film, celebrating the life and work of South African activist and artist Pieter-Dirk Uys. The film takes the audience on a journey from around South Africa to Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Geneva to highlight the importance of standing up for what you believe in with the power of laughter. Witness the ups and downs of Pieter-Dirk Uys’ personal and professional life through his performances, archive footage and interviews with countless celebrities.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images