Ermanno lives surrounded by commonplaces about Naples and Scampia: harassed by crime news that describe these cities as a dantesque inferno of shootings, murders, drug dealers. Nevertheless, ordinary good people who do not get into the news live in Scampia. When he finally gets to Naples to sign a deal as a contractor for a project that will boost his career, he has to face reality: the meeting is in a warehouse in Scampia.