Nobody's Wife

Not Available

It is the story of Eleanor, a good housewife who lives with her husband, Fernando, and their two children. Deeply loves her husband and does not question the reciprocity of love and fidelity. One day, circumstantially, discovers her husband is cheating. Leonor emotionally feels betrayed and realizes that his world, based on a lie, has collapsed like a house of cards. With more fear than conviction, leaving the house, leaving little signs with instructions for their march and trust their children to the care of her husband.